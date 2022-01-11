A Ball Of Human Hair Weighing 225-Pound Holds A New Guinness World Record

Steve Warden designed a massive hairball, which he named Hoss (USA). Hoss, who weighs 102.12 kg (225.13 lbs), holds the Guinness World record for the largest ball of human hair, outweighing the previous record by more than 25 kg (55 lbs). It weighs the same as 300 soup cans or 15 bowling balls.



Steve Warden, a hairstylist who owns and manages Blockers in Cambridge, Ohio, was inspired to design Hoss by his son. Steve got right to work, converting a section of his salon into a hairball workshop. He took a corner of his salon, and he fashioned a chute by drilling a hole in the side of the wall down into the basement. Steve was eventually ready to mould the hair after collecting it for a long.

He proceeded to the hardware shop and bought many various types of glue when it came time to properly take all of the hair he had preserved and mould it into a ball. He just put on gloves, took a handful of hair, and rolled it up into a ball. The initial ball resembled a baseball in size.

It was possible that it would go into a museum after that, and that would be the end of it. But Steve had no idea that Hoss' adventure was only getting started. Hoss was on exhibit at their Orlando Comic-Con booth, and spectators were urged to add their own hair to the colossal ball.

Steve said that they placed a tiny note up that said, 'contribute a piece of their hair and be a part of the Ripley's display forever.As a result, Hoss continued to travel about, accumulating fresh contributions to its ever-expanding circle. One of the most fascinating and cool aspects of it is that. It's constantly altering, getting bigger and bigger and bigger wherever it goes.

Guinness World Records was quick to notice Hoss, believing it had the potential to shatter the long-standing record for the largest clump of human hair. His record-breaking weight of 102.12 kg (225.13 lbs) was acknowledged. On December 13, 2021, in Orlando.