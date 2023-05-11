A Bridal Dress Set A New Guinness World Record For Most Crystals On A Wedding Dress

Weddings are always special and the dress worn on that day is chosen very carefully as it would glamorize the day more. But what if the dress makes your day more rememberable than the day? Surprised, but yes a dress Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show has created history. A bridal shop Michela Ferriero in Italy set a Guinness World record for a wedding dress that consisted of 50,890 Swarovsky crystals. The dress holds the record for most crystals on a wedding dress on 14 April 2023.

The dress took time of four months of planning to get created. Record-breaking dresses feature fitted silhouettes, sweetheart necklines and sheer materials. The gloves are also embellished with crystals and the bridge glows with every move.

New record: Most crystals on a wedding dress - 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) 💎



It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this amazing dress 😱 pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023

Designed by co-founder Mikaela Ferriero, the piece first began by researching the best materials to bring an idea to life. After the design was completed, the designer worked with a team of pattern makers and seamstresses who were experts in their field to create the dress.It took 200 hours of tedious labor to sew each crystal together.



Special care was taken to create the basis of the dress, as the bodice had to contain thousands of crystals. Individual crystals were sewn first to the tulle base of the dress, to the crystal fringe on the bodice, to the gloves, and finally to the crystal chain on the back, creating a cascade of light.

According to Guinness World Records guidelines, all crystals used must be genuine, commercially available, and accompanied by a certificate of quality and authenticity.

Meanwhile, Michela Ferriero is a bridal brand that specializes in luxurious bespoke wedding dresses. The brand has always tried to create something new and innovative. Also, the brand has always been to create not only memorable high-quality dresses, but also works of art.