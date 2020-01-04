A Comprehensive Guide to Buying Solar Panels

India is amongst a few countries that are blessed with abundant solar energy. There is tremendous scope for growth of the Indian solar market. The adoption rate of solar panels has increased over the years for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Among all the different ways of harnessing the energy, rooftop solar panels are gaining momentum due to its low cost and other benefits.

If you want to buy solar panels, there are many aspects which you must consider beforehand, including the brand, to have a hassle-free experience. Rooftop solar panels by Luminous has gained reliability of the Indian market in only a few years. These solar panels have a life of upto 25 years and are cost-effective. The panels also use Solar Optimization Techniques to maximize the use of solar energy.

Solar panels have photovoltaic cells (PV), an inverter, AC/DC switch, and an electrical conduit. The installation of a solar panel requires proper knowledge and a few other aspects to keep in mind.

Consider the Following Before You Buy Solar Panels

The type and size of solar panels are decided on the following considerations.

1. Daily power consumption

The daily amount of electricity consumption in your home is a significant factor in deciding the type and size of rooftop solar panels. Investments in solar solutionhave long-term benefits where you can enjoy returns for over 25 years. Once you buy solar panels and install it on your rooftop, you may not need to maintain it apart from keeping it clean. Understanding the current electricity consumption will only help you determine the power requirement of solar energy for your home. You can also check the solar power calculatortor learn about the cost.

2. Roof type

The rooftop solar panels can live up to 25 years. It is essential to determine the condition of the roof and its slope for the installation of solar panels. If the roof is damaged, the service life of your solar panels may decrease. Also, your roof must have a proper slope to drain rainwater duringmonsoon. A well-maintained rooftop with an angle of 15 to 30 degrees is ideal for installing solar panels. Furthermore, you must inspect the open space of your roof, which is shadow-free and can be usedfor installing solar panels.

WhatType of Solar Panel is Suitable for You?

In India, there are two types of solar panels – polycrystalline and monocrystalline.

A monocrystalline panel is made of a single crystal of silicon whereas polycrystalline solar panel has multiple silicon crystals. Both have their advantages and disadvantages. Monocrystalline or mono panels can be identified by flat black hue. They are more efficient than polycrystalline panels. On the other hand, Polycrystalline or poly panels are more cost-effective than mono panels. Poly panels are frequently being adapted for residential purposes.

Tips to Buy Solar Panels for Your Home

Solar panels only require an initial investment which gives long-term future returns. When you buy solar panels, you must consider a few tips which will only make it easier for you to choose the right type.

1. Take Recommendation

Before you buy solar panels, take suggestions from your family and friends who are currently using it. Keep their points in mind and work accordingly. Also, if they know of any discount, you can avail them to reduce the cost during installation. You will even know about the situations to avoid; in case their experience wasn't smooth.





2. Understand Product Specifications



The product specifications are essential to understand;they will only help you have a seamless experience in the long-term. You must also look for the manufacturer warranty and the period it covers. Your rooftop size and condition can only determine the specifications of your solar panel. Make sure your rooftop has a slope and is in good condition.

3. Look for Warranty and Certifications

Product warranty of solar panels by reputable brands cover a substantial duration where they offer services if anything goes wrong with the product. You can expect the product to last longer, which gives you the return on your investment. Buy solar panels only from reputable brands like Luminous, which has a good record. Another thing to considerwhile buying is the certification of the panels which determine they've undergone various tests and are fit to use. Some certifications also make solar panels avail subsidy, which is beneficial for you.

4. Buy Solar Panel According to The Mounting Area

Make sure a proper inspection is done before carrying out the solar panel mounting. It will only decrease your chances of future hassle. Get all the copies of certifications and warranty before installation.

5. Solar Inverter Efficiency

An inverter is a box between your appliance and solar panels which converts power supply from DC to AC. If you buy a solar panel from a reputable brand, the efficiency of the solar inverter will be useful to satisfy daily electricity consumption. A more effective inverter will waste less energy in conversion, hence, increasing the efficiency of the solar panel system.

6. Apply for Subsidy

Government of India offers subsidy up to 30% for installing rooftop solar panels at home. When you buy solar panels, you must take all the certifications to avail the government subsidies.

Once you have installed rooftop solar panels, you need to maintain the panels to gain maximum output. Know all your requirements before buying solar panels or take professional help to calculate the numbers for making your solar solution cost-effective.