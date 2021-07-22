A Trending Video Got Enormous Love From The Users When Andalusia's Parliament Session Was Disrupted By A Rat

A trending video of a rat causing chaos in Andalusia's parliament session in Spain was uploaded by Reuters. On social media, the video circulated and became viral within a short span of time and has made the audience chuckle.

A rat interrupts Andalusia's parliament session in Spain 🐀 pic.twitter.com/tRAlnRjUSu — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

Marta Bosquet, the regional speaker of Andalusia's parliament, was giving a speech when she discovered the rat and screamed, while she witnessed and got surprised. The other participants in the meeting were startled and began searching for the mouse.

Moreover, the rodent exited the chamber after the brief intrusion, and the parliament session continued.

Several users started giving their opinions in their comment section. Netizens enormously enjoyed and got entertained while watching the video. Just have a look on the comments:

