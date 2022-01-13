A Trio Of Three Sisters From Kerala Is Developing Their Empire By Implementing Business Of 'Hing' In Their Twenties

MBA graduate and Kerala resident Varsha Prasanth decided to start her own company, asafoetida manufacture looked unbeatable. In 2019, she founded 3vees International as a single owner with her two younger sisters, Vismaya and Vrinda. Her family had been established in the business world earlier, and she planned to start her own business as soon as she finished her education. They examined numerous things that could be created for their food production unit concept. They were finally able to produce asafoetida.



Varsha explained that the company was started as a sole proprietorship. However, it was changed into a private limited business with the addition of my sisters, who are now full-time partners. They also have 30 people working in the production and distribution departments. This two-year-old business was founded with a Mudra loan and with a modest Rs 2 lakh capital. Varsha finished a training course at Piravom Agropark and visited some manufacturing companies in Tamil Nadu to gain a better understanding of the process before launching the company.

3vees began producing asafoetida and has now expanded to include curry powders and breakfast staples. The company's production facility is located in Kalamassery, Ernakulam. Varsha manages the day-to-day operations, Vismaya, a Chartered Accountancy student, handles the financial matters, and Vrinda, a BBA graduate, has the responsibility of digital marketing and social media promotion. Sarala and Prasanth, the trio's support system, is indeed involved in this project.

Direct sales in Ernakulam and other areas such as Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta brought in orders slowly. Their sales increased dramatically as a result of their partnership with Supplyco i.e.,Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation. Following the 2019 floods, theybegan supplying supplies to the corporation. For the past three to four months, this has helped us achieve a margin of Rs 25 lakh. The brand offers masala powders such as turmeric, chili, coriander, sambar, pepper, and chicken for Rs 32 to Rs 180 per 200g.

3vees' items are less expensive than those of other well-known brands. The business, which began in a small room of their leased home, now possesses machinery worth Rs 50 lakh. In addition, the business employs 30 women from the community. Despite having received approval to sell their products to over 2,000 Supplyco stores in Kerala, 3vees has limited sales to a few and is actively looking for distributors throughout the state. The raw materials for making asafoetida come from Iran and Afghanistan and are delivered through Mumbai-based vendors. Thetrio, all in their twenties, is establishing a commercial empire by combining ethical business methods and great skills.