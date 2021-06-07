A Young Boy From Chennai Breaks The Guinness World record For The Fastest Climbing 50 Steps While Hula Hooping

A young Indian youngster has demonstrated amazing climbing ability, breaking world records in the process. Aadhav Sugumar is the fastest individual to climb 50 steps while hula hooping, according to the Guinness World Records.

Sugumar from Chennai can be seen performing the remarkable feat in just 18.28 seconds in a video posted by Guinness World Records, leaving netizens speechless.





He climbed 50 steps while masterfully twirling the hula hoop around his waist, according to the organization's official submission. He climbed the first 38 steps quickly, dashed across a courtyard, and then climbed the next 12 steps in another building.

Sugumar had been hula hooping for two years when he resolved to set a Guinness World Record. Finally, in April of this year, he accomplished his goal and set a new record, causing a stir on the internet.

Sugumar has won the hearts of people all across the internet, and he has received a barrage of compliments for his accomplishment. The world record breaking video has been trending all across the country. Many people, including Bear Grylls, the British explorer best known for his survival TV show Man vs Wild, were impressed by the footage. Grylls complimented the young hula-hooper in a video statement.

Ashrita Furman of the United States formerly held the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to ascend 50 steps while hula hooping. In 2018, he completed the feat in 23.39 seconds.