After Surfing For Eight Hours, An Indiana Athlete Holds The Guinness World Record

Lori Keeton tripled the current female record and holds a new Guinness World Record. She had crossed more than twice the current men's record after surfing for eight hours on Raccoon Lake in Rockville, Indiana on June 8. She had planned and trained for this attempt for three years.

As an aunt of three nephews, she aims to spread awareness and finances in the Wake for Warriors.

A non-profit organization that teaches warriors and their families water sports.

She has been surfing for 16 years and has taught hundreds of people how to wake surf, which involves surfing a wave formed by a boat's wake and was the type of surfing used in this effort.

As she passed them by on the lake's outer bank, onlookers cheered her on.

She recalled her experience as she got so much energy from all of the supporters.

She stated that while surfing, she was wearing an apple watch and saw that people were messaging and texting her and she didn't want to stop them.

She spent the entire effort smiling, laughing, and speaking with the passengers on the back of the boat, all while singing along to her favourite surfing music, which was also being broadcast from the boat.

She received her certificate after the attempt was completed, and an official adjudicator was aboard the boat to validate the record in real-time.

She stated that she felt terrific after the trial and that she could have surfed for more than eight hours.

When she tries the record for the second time next year, she hopes to break it twice.