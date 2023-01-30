Archaeologists In Egypt May Have Found The 'Oldest' And 'Most Complete' Egyptian Mummy

The head of the excavation revealed on Thursday that a group of experts may have found the "oldest" and "most complete" mummy ever recovered in Egypt. Archaeologists discovered the 4,300-year-old mummy in a tomb close to Cairo from the country's fifth and sixth dynasty.



According to sources, it is believed that it ruled from 2500 to 2100 BCE. Thestatement came from Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former minister of antiquities. It is believed to be the remains of a man by the name of Hekashepes. He explained that when he put his head inside sarcophagus to find out whats there and end up finding a mummy of a man completely covered in layers of gold.

In the vicinity of the Step Pyramid at the Necropolis of Saqqara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the centuries-old mummy was discovered at the bottom of a 15-meter shaft. Memphis, the first city of ancient Egypt, is home to Saqqara, a "great masterpiece of architectural architecture."

Hawass added that the tombs of Khnum-djed-ef, a priest in the Unas pyramid complex, and Meri, a "keeper of the mysteries" at the royal palace, were among other significant archaeological discoveries. There were also several stone jars, amulets, everyday items, and deity statues found.

Meanwhile, prior to this week, the researchers used CT scans to "digitally unwrap" the 2,300-year-old "golden boy" mummy. The scans provided fresh insights on the priceless amulets that ancient embalmers used to ward off evil.