Asha Worker Along With Her Family Took The Initiative To Repaired potholes Of The Kadaba-Subramanya Route

On Monday and Tuesday, Asha worker Ananthavathi, her mother Sesamma, and her father fixed roughly ten potholes in front of their house in Kindovi, Periyadka, near Uppinangady. The Asha worker and her parents fixed potholes on the Kadaba-Subramanya state highway to prevent accidents and make travel easier for passengers. It is a busy road, and many times calls had been done to officials to repair the degraded portion which has gone unheeded, according to motorists and commuters.



For the last three years, this pothole-infested road has posed a threat to commuters' lives. As per Ananthavathi, an auto-rickshaw driver died in an accident at the same location last year. Some people including the Asha worker immediately take him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following that, many commuters have been hurt in the same location.

He told that their loved ones would be waiting for them when they returned. So, in order to assist commuters, we decided to fix these potholes ourselves. This pitiful road runs directly in front of our house. We fill up the potholes every wet season.

Despite the severe rains, Ananthavathi, an Asha worker who has more than 12 hours of Covid and other work, filled in the potholes, much to the delight of many. He explained that this is not for the sake of exposure. It is their responsibility to support one another when the government fails to provide good roads for citizens. He stated that Rajaram, an executive engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Uppinangady, claimed the road had been reconstructed with wet mix macadam (WMM). However, due to the excessive rain, the road was destroyed. The road will be repaired as soon as possible. We also learned about an incident in which an Asha employee and her family fixed potholes on their own.