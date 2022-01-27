Astronomers spotted mysterious object unlike anything in our milky way galaxy

Astronomers have discovered a mystery object roughly 4,000 light years distant from Earth that is unlike anything they've ever seen in space. It could be a neutron star or a white dwarf, which are stellar cores that have collapsed, with an extremely high magnetic field, sometimes known as a magnetar.

The'spooky' object emits a beam of radiation as it spins through the cosmos, and it is one of the brightest objects in the night sky for one minute out of every 20. It appears to release a massive burst of energy three times an hour, according to observations.

The finding was spearheaded by astronomer Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker of Curtin University's International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Australia.

She said: 'This object was appearing and disappearing over a few hours during our observations. That was completely unexpected.

Transients often appear over a few days and disappear after a few months, and others flashing on and off within milliseconds or seconds. However, ICRAR-Curtin astrophysicist and co-author Dr Gemma Anderson said the new discovery was exceptional because it turned on for only a minu