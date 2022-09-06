Before Getting Retired Serena Williams Set Two More Guinness World Records

Serena Williams announced her retirement at the start of August. But she made the decision to leave on a high note, both on and off the court. Before getting retired, she has achieved two Guinness World records.



Serena shared her news on the cover of Vogue's September 2022 issue. Since then, thanks to victories at the US Open over Danka Kovini and Anett Kontaveit, she has extended two of her world records. The two records include most singles tennis matches won at the US Open: 108 and most tennis Grand Slam singles matches won (female): 367.



Serena's illustrious career began on the open courts of Compton, California, and ever since she turned professional at the age of 14. She has dominated every other court on the international arena. Serena has won 25 Guinness World Records titles in total, in addition to her 23 Grand Slam singles victories.

At the 2017 Australian Open, Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title, breaking Steffi Graf's previous record of 22 titles. She also set a new record for the most Grand Slam singles titles won. This victory came 17 years, 139 days after her first-ever Grand Slam victory at the 1999 US Open. This is the tennis player's longest stretch between Grand Slam singles victories (open era).

With 19 years, 361 days, and a loss to Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the 2019 US Open final, Serena also holds the record for the longest gap between Grand Slam singles final appearances in tennis. Andreescu was 278 days younger than Serena's Grand Slam finals span at the time, when she was 19 years, 83 days old.

Serena won the first Golden Grand Slam in singles and doubles tennis in 2012, a feat never before accomplished. Serena became the first tennis player to win both the Olympics and all four major tournaments after taking home the gold in women's singles at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Serena also assisted Venus in setting a world record, but we doubt Venus is overjoyed about it. Serena defeated Venus in each of the four consecutive finals she lost in 2002–03, setting a record for the most consecutive Grand Slam tennis final defeats.