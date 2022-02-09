Bride From Haryana Went To Marry His Groom On Horse Carrying Sword In Her Hand

At a wedding in Ambala, a bride riding a horse and with a sword walked to the groom's house to marry him, turning heads. While they took the 'baraat' to the groom's house, the bride, Priya, was joined by her father, mother, and other relatives.



However, commonly in Indian traditions, the groom is the one who rides a horse to the bride's house, where the marriage took place.

Priya expressed that her family has raised her as a boy and have never differentiated on the basis of gender. She was overjoyed and that her childhood dream had come true. Priya states that her father was the one who pushed her and motivated her to pursue a career in law despite the fact that many in her family were against it.

Narinder Aggarwal, the girl's father, stated that he wanted to dispel the misconception that girls are inferior to boys.

She recalled that when she expressed an interest in law, many members of her family advised her against it. However, her father informed everyone that he will make certain that she study law and become an advocate.