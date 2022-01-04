Brother in 2021 and Sister in 2022 - Twins from Two different years and months born in California

Have you ever heard of twins born in two distinct years? It happened lately when a set of twins who were born about 15 minutes apart had birthdays in different years. The first of the twins was born at 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve (2021) in a rare case in California, and the second one arrived at exactly midnight in 2022.

Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo of Greenfield city gave birth to twins, a boy called Alfredo and his sister Aylin. "Baby Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born at 12 a.m. in 2022, but get this: her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier in 2021," the hospital, Natividad Medical Center, wrote on Facebook.