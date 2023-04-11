Chihuahua From US Set New Guinness World Record For Being The 'Shortest Dog Living'

The current Guinness World record holder for the shortest dog alive is a two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl from the United States. Pearl is shorter than a popsicle stick, standing at 9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height. She is about seven times shorter than Jyoti Amge, the living person with the smallest stature.

Pearl is related to Miracle Milly (9.65 cm; 3.8 in), the former record holder who tragically went away in 2020 before Pearl was born. One of the identical sisters to Milly has a daughter named Pearl. At birth, Pearl weighed less than an ounce (28 g), just like her progenitor Milly. Pearl weighs 553 g and is 12.7 cm long, about the size of a dollar bill.

On the set of television talent show Lo Show Dei Record, Pearl was just presented to the public in Milan, Italy. She received thunderous ovation as Vanesa carried her onto the platform in a lavish Easter egg-shaped seat. Pearl was characterised by Vanesa as being "tiny like a ball" and being just a little bit taller than a teacup.

Pearl is "a bit of a diva," Vanesa said to Gerry Scotti, the show's host. She loves "dressing up good," enjoys eating fine foods like chicken and salmon, and both.

The same hospital where Pearl was born, Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida, measured her record-breaking height. Her veterinarian, Dr Giovanni Vergel, precisely measured her height using a dog measuring wicket.