China's Finding Of Dinosaur Footprints And It's Significance

More than 4,300 dinosaur footprints have been found in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, in northern China. According to a sources, this is the most footprint fossils ever discovered in one location in the nation. Around 150 million years ago, during the Jurassic and Cretaceous eras, the footprints were created.



However, Paleontologist Michael Pittman of the Chinese University of Hong Kong argues that trackway sites can preserve the footprints of other creatures, such as lizards and insects, as well as the species of dinosaurs that once lived there. They provide information about the actions of the track maker, reported The Indian Express.

It is found that Northern China is home to the biggest concentration of dinosaur footprint remains, which span 9,000 square metres. The footprints depict four different dinosaur species, one of which may be unknown and undiscovered.

According to the findings released last month, both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs left footprints; the former could grow to lengths of about 15 metres, while the latter was only four to five metres. The presence of trees and water at the time, according to scientists, may have drawn dinosaurs to the region.

Although the discovery was made in 2020, it was only just announced, and since then, researchers have been 3D photographing the footprints and creating moulds of them.