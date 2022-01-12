Coolie Cracks UPSC By Preparing Himself Through Online Platforms At Kerala Railway Station With Free WiFi

Sreenath K., a resident of Kerela's Munnar area, served as a porter at Ernakulum's railway station. He cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam after putting in a lot of work. His journey started as he first began studying for civil examinations in 2018. Sreenath passed the Kerala Public Service Commission test as a result of his hard work and dedication (KPSC).



He was working hard, although working forlong hours, his financial situation was dire, and he didn't want his one-year-old daughter to suffer as a result. To get extra money, he began working double shifts, but he could only make Rs 400-500 per day. Then he decided to make a change and take the civil examinations. He decided to change the standard of life.

Sreenath K. is the family's primary breadwinner. He had become an authorized porter after passing the mandatory physical test. He lacked the financial means to prepare for the civil tests. This, however, did not deter him. He studied for the examinations online using his smartphone and the free Wi-Fi at the railway station. He passed the KPSC exam without taking any physical education classes. He didn't stop there and he also went on to study for the UPSC exam. He didn't get it right the first three times, but that didn't deter him. He passed the exam on his fourth attempt after putting in a lot of effort and perseverance.