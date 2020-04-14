Coronavirus: Pune Police Go Unique Asking People To Wear Masks With Aamir Khan's Ghajini Inspired Memes

Coronavirus is just making everyone sit at homes due to the lockdown rules. As this disease contagious, most of the countries have ordered people to be in homes.

But for the grocery needs people are allowed to step out… But wearing the masks is a must. So, Pune Police Officials have come up with a unique idea.

It is common that people wearing masks, but to create awareness, Pune Police officials have requested people to go with memes inspired by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's Ghajini movie.

Pune Police took to Twitter and shared this idea with the people… Have a look!

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice social distancing

3. Wash hands frequently



You don't need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CbJmLB9KoB — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

In this post, Pune Police officials have asked people to wear a mask, practise social distancing and wash hands frequently. This post also has the image of Aamir Khan from the Ghajini movie wearing a mask.

This tweet garnered hundreds of likes and shares and people have appreciated the idea of the Police department in order to spread awareness among the people.

As the positive cases in India have reached above 10,000 the Indian government has decided to extend the lockdown period to 3rd May. So, till then we need to stay at home and also wear a mask if in case you need to step out in an emergency.