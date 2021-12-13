Covid-19 is not only Killing Humans, but even Animal too

In the year, 2020, the whole world was struggling to free itself from the clutches of novel coronavirus. Human are fortunate as they were able to protect themselves from this deadly infection by following the precautionary measures and also taking Covid-19 vaccines. However, the same does not stand true for animals. As per reports, two hippos, Imani and Hermien, at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium contracted Covid for humans. Even though they have been diagnosed only with running noses but other animals were not much lucky. Many of them have succumbed after they contracted this deadly virus.



3 snow leopards staying in a children's zoo in Nebraska has breathed their last due to Covid infections. Numerous cases of infections in lions, tigers and cougars have also been reported since 2020. While observing these incidents, we find animals in the world are provided experimental Covid Vaccine to make them safe from the virus. As per the Magaret Hosie, who is professor of comparative virology at the university of Glasgow's Centre for Virus research, efforts are being made to eradicate the virus in the humans. Even though, there exist possibility that virus may be having mutations in an animal species.

Among the animals, cat and dog infections are very common. The 1st case of animal infection in the month of February 2020 was of a dog from the Hong Kong testing positive from its Hong Kong testing positive from its infected owner.

Describing as to why more emphasis must be laid on studying the virus mutations between the humans as well as animals. Hosie has recalled an incident back in the year, 2020 in the month of November, wherein there was news stating that, how a virus has transported from humans to mink, mutated and then it has jumped back again. As per Hosie, that was a wakeup call to study the virus mutations between humans as well as animals.