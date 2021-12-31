COVID-19 Patient Self Isolated Herself In The Plane's Loo To Safeguard Other Passengers

To safeguard other passengers, a woman who tested positive for COVID on a transatlantic journey self-isolated for five hours in the plane's toilet.

Marisa Fotieo, a Michigan schoolteacher, was flying from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland, on December 20 while her throat began to bother. She used a little COVID test she had on her person, while there were two lines that exactly felt including two seconds. She also documented her time in the cramped bathroom in a TikTok video that has been seen over three million times.

To safeguard the remaining 150 passengers and personnel on the Icelandair trip, Ms Fotieo chose to shut herself in one of the toiletss for the duration of the flight.

She explained him that she had just taken my fast test and carried it into the bathroom, where there were two lines about what felt like two seconds. The flight has 150 passengers, and my greatest dread was giving it to them.

Marisa stated that she made sure she had everything she needed for the following five hours, including food and drinks, and that she kept checking on me to make sure she was okay.

However, She went to quarantine at a hotel after arriving in Reykjavik, but Eirksdotir's generosity continued even then. She got me flowers and a small Christmas tree with lights, which She was able to hang.