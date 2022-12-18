Dictionary.com Selects "Woman" As Their "Word Of The Year"

The word "woman" was selected as Dictionary.com's word of the year despite being simple and frequently used because it is "inseparable from the story of 2022." According to the website, this year's choice "reflects the current cultural debates about gender, identity, and language as well as how people utilise dictionaries to make sense of these difficult themes." Searches for the term "woman" on Dictionary.com dramatically rose this year as a result of a number of high-profile occasions, including one where the definition of the term was a topic of discussion on the main stage.



According to sources, John Kelly, senior director of editorial at Dictionary.com, stated in a news release, this year, so many significant events, conversations, and decisions in our society were centred on the question of what constitutes a "woman." He added that they pick of 'woman' as the Term of the Year for 2022 - and how the word is defined, who is included in that definition, who the word relates to and belongs to - illustrates how significant the job of a dictionary is, and how dictionaries may touch people's lives.

Significant news events that influenced Dictionary.com's choice to name "woman" its word of the year included the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade, the equal pay agreement reached by the US women's soccer team, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Serena Williams' declaration that she was "evolving away" from tennis, and the protests in Iran.

Meanwhile, the other words that come up on Dictionary.com's shortlist, comprises of the Ukraine flag emoji, "inflation," "quiet quitting," "democracy," and "Wordle," also provide a glimpse of the year.