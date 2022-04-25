Elderly Couple From Karnataka Serve Unlimited Food At Just Rs 50

An elderly couple from Manipal, Karnataka, and their little diner have gone viral for all the correct purposes on social media. A user named Rakshith Rai first shared a brief video of the traditional and homey location on Instagram. "Ajji" and "Ajja" can be seen presenting handmade cuisine on banana leaves in the video above.

The endless options of dal, fries, rasam, pickle, curd, salad, and other stuff are all under 50 cents. This homey hotel, named Hotel Ganesh Prasad, has been run by this elderly couple since 1951. Locals, however, refer to it as the 'Ajja Ajji Mane.' People can't help but flock to their cafe for a great, warm, and homey dinner because the duo serves it with utter affection.

This location provided the customer who captured the video with an emotional experience. The customer captioned the video that at a very reasonable price, people can have homey food. Furthermore, the love they receive from this elderly couple is tremendous. They certainly deserve more of our affection. Your grandparents' kindness will be palpable. Ajja ajji mane is more than just a restaurant.

When netizens learned about the wonderful meals served by this old couple at their cafe, as well as the price they charge, they immediately praised Ajja and Ajji for their dedication at such a young age.