Elon Musk's Response ToThe Meme Saying Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Plagiarized SpaceX

Elon Musk responded with two laughing emojis to a meme implying Blue Origin copied SpaceX's vertical landing spacecraft design.



Blue Origin's initial stainless steel tank, which itself is crucial of the company's plans to construct a reusable space upper stage for its New Glenn rocket, was photographed by Ars Technica on Tuesday. During last month, the name for the project was disclosed as codename Project Jarvis.

Although the 'unofficial' photo generated a lot of discussion on Twitter, some people thought the tank looks quite a bit like SpaceX's Starship rocket.

SpaceXMasterrace, a Twitter user, posted a photo of the Ars Technica tale yesterday, showing an image of the prototype tank being carried out at Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The post was captioned with the statement as "Hey Elon, Can I Copy Your Homework?" It was speculated that Blue Origin New Glenn was a rip-off of SpaceX's Starship, that lands precisely as well. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, merely responded with two 'rolling on the floor laughing' emojis, signalling that he agreed with the viewpoint.





🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2021





Meanwhile, Blue Origin and SpaceX have clashed multiple times in recent years over various concerns, while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have periodically argued over their rockets and different objectives for space travel. Significantly, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against the US government for awarding a huge Moon exploration contract to SpaceX's competitor.