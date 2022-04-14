Four Men From Maharashtra Detained For Raping Bengal Monitor Lizard

Four men were arrested for reportedly rapping a Bengal monitor lizard at the Sahydari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The report stated and identified the accused as Sandeep Tukaram Pawar, Mangesh Kamtekar, Akshay Kamtekar, and Ramesh Ghag who infiltrated the tiger reserve in the Gabha area of Gothane.

The incident was discovered by forest officials after they checked the accused's cellphones. The males connected to the alleged incident used their phones to videotape the act of gang-rapping the monitor lizard. The accused had travelled from Konkan to the forest to hunt. Officials from the Sangli forest reserve spotted them and tracked them down using CCTV cameras.

The occurrence has baffled forest officials, who have stated that the culprit would be brought to court. If the charges are proven to be accurate, the men may face a seven-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, pregnant goat was allegedly raped and killed by a man from Kerala last month. Senthil, a hotel employee, was detained by Kerala Police in Kasargod district for the crime. A ruckus in the hotel's rear, where two goats were housed, was heard by some hotel personnel. The employees discovered the pregnant goat outside its enclosure, bleeding.

According to the police, the goat died as a result of his injuries. The goat was four months pregnant and belonged to the Hotel. Senthil, who had been working at the hotel for three and a half months, was apprehended by the staff on the spot. Two males, though, were observed scaling the wall to get out of the area.

The section for inhuman offence was added to the FIR focusing on the complaint, as per the FIR. The goat had been sexually molested, according to the preliminary report of the government veterinary surgeon.