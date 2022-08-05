Guinness World Record Of 'Largest Disco Dance' Set At Camp Bestival

With 598 festival-goers participating on July 30, 2022, Camp Besitval (UK) set the Guinness World record for the largest disco dance. Targeting families and young children, Camp Bestival is a British music festival that takes place yearly at Lulworth Castle in Dorset. It is referred to as the "little sister" of the larger Bestival festival.

By registering on the Camp Bestival website, festival attendees could apply to participate in the attempt. A counting system was in place prior to admittance to confirm the number of participants. Before the formal attempt started at 12 o'clock, each competitor received a unique, limited-edition sequin cape.

The disco song "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge served as the background music for the official dance. Claire Hodgson MBE, the founder of Diverse City and a disco champion, served as the group's leader. Tom Hodgson, Claire's brother and another disco champion, choreographed the performance.

People could learn the official dance before the attempt by attending practise workshops offered during the festival and watching step-by-step video lessons that were distributed beforehand. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, a pop diva best known for her dance anthem "Murder on the Dancefloor," served as the event's host to inspire the crowd.

When everyone was ready and decked up in sequins and glitter, it was time to dance in front of the biggest disco ball in the world. The enormous mirror ball was built for Bestival 2014's Desert Island Disco at Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight, and measures 10.33 metres (33 feet 10 inches) in diameter.

Participants have to dance for the whole five minutes for the attempt to be considered valid. With 598 volunteers, the endeavour was successful, easily surpassing the previous record of 324 set by Universal Pictures in 2018.

Additionally, Camp Bestival used the occasion to raise money for their charity partner, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which encourages young people between the ages of 8 and 24 to envision a future free from cancer.



