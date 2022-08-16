Indian Army Soldier's Mortal Remains Discovered In An Old Bunker

The mortal remains of the soldier from the Uttarakhand city of Haldwani who went missing in Siachen in 1984 had been found. When a flurry of snow and boulders began striking the area, Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbol, a member of the five-person patrol who had recently joined the Kumaon regiment, was there.



According to the officials, the deaths of the other four patrol members, including his, were not discovered after the avalanche struck. In 1984, as part of the "Meghdoot" campaign, the Lance Naik regiment was a part of India's proactive effort to prevent the neighbouring Pakistan from seizing control of the Siachen glacier.





13Aug 2022,#Siachen m: Mortal remains of L/Naik Chandra Shekhar 19 #Kumaon found in old bunker after 38 yrs at 16,000 feet. On 29May1984,He was part of team given task of capturing Pt 5965 under Ops #Meghdoot to occupy #Siachen #Glacier.🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.@adgpi @37VManhas #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/9PYp2DIirM — G.D.Enigma🇮🇳 (@SoldierTales) August 14, 2022





The soldier's body parts were discovered 38 years after the highest battlefield in the world, particularly at a time when the country is remembering the troops and independence warriors to celebrate the nation's 75th Independence Day.

Shanti Devi, the widow of Lance Naik, reportedly stated that the army's 19 Kumaon Regiment informed her of the recovery on Sunday. She claimed that when she learned about the possibility of recovery, her thoughts temporarily became aimless and she was unable to speak for a while as she thought about her brave spouse.

His widow committed her life to raising their children after doing the tarpan, which is the ritual gift of water to the dead. She claimed that as a proud mother and the wife of a martyr, she raised the kids despite numerous difficulties and obstacles.

Lance Naik Harbol's daughter Kavita remarked that her father has finally arrived home, but she wish he was alive and they could spend the 75th Independence Day together. Army officials have told the martyr's family that the soldier's metallic disc and army number plate were helpful in locating his dead remains.