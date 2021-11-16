Indian pitta Spotted In Racecourse

Many migratory and resident birds have been sighted at Racecourse, including the Indian pitta, which is typically observed in dense forests, while the Asian brown flycatcher that breeds in the Himalayan foothills, and numerous other migratory and permanent species.



B Satish, secretary of the Racecourse and Neighbourhood Association (RANA) said that sighting of the Indian pitta, that has a stumpy tail, is rare. While explaining, he said Asian brown flycatchers are in the same boat. The top of the little flycatcher's plumage is ash brown, and the bottom is light grey-brown. He added that he speculated that the existence of a significant number of fruit and sandalwood trees, as well as the revitalization of nearby Valankulam, were factors in birds settling in Racecourse in recent years. Despite frequent vehicle movement, they have arrived in significant numbers at Racecourse due to severe rains.

The Asian brown flycatcher prefers to be near streams and can be found in open subtropical broad-leaved forests and groves. Flies, beetles, wasps, insect larvae, and tiny fruits are its main sources of food. It behaves in a similar way as a spotted flycatcher. It breeds throughout Central and West India's Himalayan foothills and highlands, as well as eastern Siberia and Japan.

Satish, an industrialist, birding enthusiast and a wildlife photographer urged Collector GS Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara to prohibit fishing at Valankulam, citing the latest discovery of more than 200 pelicans in the waterbody.