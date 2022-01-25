Indo-American kid accidentally orders furniture from Walmart in New Jersey, parents shocked

In an interesting incident, a toddler aged 20 months has accidentally booked the groceries from the mobile phone, which he used to play in New Jersey. The parents of the boy were perplexed when the items were delivered at home. Going into the details, Pramod and Madhu Kumar, an American Indian couple, live in New Jersey. Recently, a series of couriers have been coming to their house. The Walmart team is delivering home furniture items one by one. Madhu Kumar got into an argument with the delivery boys stating that he had not ordered the items.

However, Walmart representatives put the details of the order before Madhu Kumar. At once she was surprised as the valuables were ordered over the phone by none other than a twenty-month-old boy. He lavishly placed the items he had picked up in the cart in the Walmart app on his mother's phone. Thus he booked goods worth $ 2000 in American currency (Rs. 1.49 lakhs in Indian currency).

It is unknown how the kid has opened the phone despite having a face recognition lock. However, Ayansh had accessed some phones given to him checking e-mails, contact lists. The incident has become popular in the American media. Meanwhile, Walmart has agreed to withdraw the furniture, stating that it was ordered by mistake.