Japanese Princess Loses Her Royal Title For Marrying A Commoner

The emperor's niece, who had been betrothed to her college boyfriend for years, developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the intense scrutiny the couple faced. Mako and Kei Komuro, both 30 years old, have been engaged for four years.



The engagement was first well-received in Japan, but tabloids reported on a money-laundering case involving Mr Komuro's mother, prompting the press to turn against him. Their wedding was postponed, and Mr Komuro departed Japan in 2018 to study in New York, returning only this month.



Mako also turned down a one-off payment of £944,000, which is customarily granted to royal women who marry commoners and become ordinary citizens.

Mr Komuro was dressed in a dark suit and tie when he left his house in the morning. He bowed to the camera teams for a few seconds but said nothing.

An official from the Imperial Household Agency (IHA), which oversees the royals' lives, submitted documents to a local agency in the morning to allow them to marry. The couple will go to New York and live together.

Meanwhile, Mako, on the other hand, will live alone in Tokyo for a while after the wedding to prepare for the relocation. She will be required to apply for her first passport. They opted to skip the traditional royal wedding procedures and festivities, including the banquet.