Kerala's 'Oldest Learner,' Has Died At The Age Of 107 By Clearing The State Literacy Mission's Fourth-Standard Equivalency Examination

On Thursday, Bhageerathi Amma, Kerala's oldest learner, died in Kollam at her home late at night owing, at the age of 107 years old regardingage-related diseases. She is called the 'oldest learner' as she passed the literacy exam at the age of 105 two years ago, earning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plaudits.



In 2019, she created headlines by becoming the oldest student to pass the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission'sfourth-standard equivalency examination. The woman had taken the state literacy mission's examination in Kollam and passed the test, scoring 205 out of a possible 275 points, including full marks in math.

However, the age issue occured but could not ruin her determination as according to KSLM sources, Bhageerathi Amma had trouble writing the exams due to her senior age, and it required her three days to finish the three question papers on environment, mathematics, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, at the age of nine, Bhageerathi Amma dropped out of school in class three. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised her for her dedication to her education. The centenarian, who hails from Prakkulam in Kollam district, was awarded the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar by the national government for her outstanding contribution to women's empowerment.

While expressing the sorrow her family expressed that she left without fulfilling the dream of passing the 10th standard equivalency exam.