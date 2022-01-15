Kumbalangi In Kerala Became The Country's First Sanitary Napkin Free Village

Kerala's Governor, Arif Khan Mohammad, made the announcement on Thursday, January 13 regarding the village of Kumbalangi in Kerala's Ernakulam district is slated to became the country's first sanitary napkin-free area. The idea is aspect of a one-of-a-kind election campaign in Ernakulam Constituency. An average of 5000 menstruation cups will be handed to women aged 18 and up as part of the project. According to Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, the project is being undertaken as section of the 'Avalkayi,' that meant for woman is an initiative in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency.

Since a sanitary napkin or tampon contains a substantial quantity of plastic and requires 500-800 years to decompose. The initiative is praised as a climate-conscious action because global pollution is increasing at an alarming rate, it is now more important than ever to practise sustainable menstruation.

A menstrual cup is a bell-shaped menstrual hygiene device composed of silicone or rubber that is put into the vagina. They are the most cost-effective and affordable menstrual hygiene items on the market, and they can retain five times the quantity of blood more than tampons or sanitary napkins.