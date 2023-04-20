Kuwar Amritbir Singh Holds The Limca Book of Records For Most Superman Push-Ups In A Minute

Kuwar Amritbir Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, has recently made headlines for his incredible feat of achieving recognition in the Limca Book of Records. Prior to this, he has also won two Guinness World Records for his fitness.



He has recently won the title of most super man push ups in 1 minute. In this record, he has performed 52 push-up in just one minute from 12.05pm to 12.06 pm. The record is commendable and has been getting praise for such phenomenon fitness level.

He has broken two records, including the number of superman pushups completed in 30 seconds and knuckle pushups completed in a minute. He stood out from other people because he had never attended a gym for such fitness.

He is the ideal role model for young people because he showed that with dedication and hard work, one can attain their goals. His journey was difficult as he encountered setbacks early on. Singh's application for the record was denied at the end of 2019 because his technique for performing pushups was incorrect. But he persisted, later proving himself once more.

Singh continued pursuing his objective with assistance from YouTube videos. At the age of 17, in July 2020, he completed 118 knuckle pushups in a minute to enter the India Book of Records. He then set a new world record in September 2020 by completing 35 superman pushups in 30 seconds.

a s Singh now sets his sights on new challenges and sporting endeavors, the world eagerly awaits what the young record breaker has in store for them next. Singh's achievements have not only brought him personal glory and recognition but have also put India on the map in the world for pushu-ups. His dedication and perseverance serve as an inspiration to many young sports enthusiasts in the country who aspire to make a difference in the field. Furthermore,

Meanwhile, Singh has a passion for movies in addition to fitness and has appeared in two movies as an actor. He competed in the reality competition Hunar Punjab Ka's top 10. He has been nominated for the Karamveer Chakra Award and aspires to be a youth icon for Punjab.