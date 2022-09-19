Man Cycled From Daman And Diu To Bangladesh To Spread Awareness Regarding Harmful Effects Of Plastics

Anil Chauhan has gone above and beyond to raise awareness about the dangers of single-use plastic, and the world certainly needs more people like him. Anil cycled 11,000 kilometres from Daman and Diu to Lucknow with the help of his children, Shreya, 7 year old, and Yukti, 4 year old.



His serious goal is to raise awareness of the negative effects of single-use plastic by cycling all the way to Bangladesh. Anil began his voyage on January 1 and has already passed through the states of Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

When questioned why he was making such a difficult journey with his young girls, the guy responded that he didn't want cows to perish as a result of single-use plastic. He explained that most of the cows in the nation pass away from consuming single-use plastics that are discarded in the trash. One of the biggest causes of infections in cows is likewise plastic.

Anil has been travelling with only a bag and two blankets. After sunset, he stops at temples, bus stops, railroad stations, or dharamshalas. He claimed that after learning of his situation, locals there gave him food and drink. When he meets with villagers and kids, the man also receives assistance from school administrators, village leaders, and neighbours. He informs them about the negative effects single-use plastic has on the environment.

Meanwhile, he obtained passports for himself and his two daughters in preparation for his intended trip to Bangladesh. He believes he will be granted visas.