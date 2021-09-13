Man From Australia Holds Guinness World Record For Longest Plank Record With Breathtaking Time

Daniel Scali (Australia) has set a new world record for the longest period spent in the abdominal plank position (male) with a time of 9 hours 30 minutes and 1 second. On August 6, 2021, he broke the record in Adelaide, Australia.



This beats the previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds set by 62-year-old ex-marine George Hood (USA) in February 2020.

Daniel's ability to break this record by nearly an hour is certainly remarkable but it's even more so when you consider that he suffers from CRPS, which causes his left arm to be in continual discomfort.

He donned a compression band on his left arm during the attempt to try to lessen the brunt of the discomfort, but his condition made the attempt considerably more difficult than it was already.

Putting steady pressure on his elbow and forearm all the way up to his shoulder was obviously painful at first.

Daniel understood he needed to be in top physical shape in order to ready for the torture of this record attempt.

To prepare for the plank, he used a combination of gym activities, his own personal gym, and a lot of push-ups and sit-ups. Daniel, on the other hand, recognised the need of psychologically preparing himself.

He realised he needed to hire a mind coach. By doing so, he was able to improve my mental condition and overcome the obstacles he faced.

CRPS has had a significant impact on his daily life. To deal with the discomfort and conquer the mental challenges, he had to learn to change his life. When he has a persistent aching, this isn't simple.

He discovered a passion for health and fitness, which has improved my health and overall well-being significantly. Daniel used exercise, particularly planking, to help him manage his chronic pain resilience.

Daniel used the chance to raise awareness about persistent pain and help others find efficient ways to manage it and live life to the fullest because of his passion for fitness.

He would not have believed it if someone told me five years ago that he would be attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the world's longest plank. He did not have the faith or the fortitude to embrace what he had to cope with at the time.







