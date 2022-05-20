  • Menu
Man From England Set Guinness World Record For Spending 36 Hours On Swing

  • Richard Scott of England set a Guinness World Record by rocking back and forth on a swing for 36 long hours.
  • As per Guinness World Records, the 51-year-old began swinging at 6:10 a.m. at Loch Leven's Larder cricket pitch and finished on Sunday evening.

Richard Scott of England set a Guinness World Record by rocking back and forth on a swing for 36 long hours. As per Guinness World Records, the 51-year-old began swinging at 6:10 a.m. at Loch Leven's Larder cricket pitch and finished on Sunday evening.

Scott was given a five-minute break for every hour he spent on the swing throughout his attempt. Scott took a nap at 3 a.m. during his breaks. The marathon swing experience shattered the previous world record of 34 hours, achieved by Quinn Levy in 2020.

Scott explained that it has been alright; the tops of his legs are a little sore, but otherwise it was great for him. It was a nice experience for him had been difficult, but also rewarding.

The Rotary Club of Kinross and District, of which Scott is a member, posted a video of the world-record-breaking event online.

The previous record was held by Frenchman Romain Vandendorpe, who spent 2 hours, 35 minutes, and 33 seconds submerged in ice. As per Guinness World Records, Valerjan broke the record after six months of training.

