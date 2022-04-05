Man From UK Died After Consuming Excessive Caffeine

After consuming a combination containing the caffeine equivalent of hundreds of cups of coffee, a man in the United Kingdom died of a caffeine overdose. Tom Mansfield, a 29-year-old personal trainer, ordered a 100 grams bag of caffeine powder to use in supplement drinks. However, he made an error when measuring the powder on a scale, resulting in a lethal dosage of caffeine.



The suggested dose of caffeine powder was 60 to 300 milligrammes, although Mansfield's scale started at 2 grams. As a result, Mansfield ingested several grammes of the powder, which is roughly comparable to 200 cups of coffee.

Mansfield held his chest and reported his heart was racing shortly after taking the drink on Jan. 5, 2021. His wife called an ambulance after he began foaming at the lips. After going into cardiac arrest, Mansfield was brought to the hospital and proclaimed dead later that day.

Mansfield had a caffeine level in his blood of 392 mg per litre, according to the coroner. Caffeine levels after a cup of coffee are typically between 2 and 4 milligrammes per litre.