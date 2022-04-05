Man From UK Died After Consuming Excessive Caffeine
- Tom Mansfield, a 29-year-old personal trainer, ordered a 100 grams bag of caffeine powder to use in supplement drinks.
- The suggested dose of caffeine powder was 60 to 300 milligrammes, although Mansfield's scale started at 2 grams.
After consuming a combination containing the caffeine equivalent of hundreds of cups of coffee, a man in the United Kingdom died of a caffeine overdose. Tom Mansfield, a 29-year-old personal trainer, ordered a 100 grams bag of caffeine powder to use in supplement drinks. However, he made an error when measuring the powder on a scale, resulting in a lethal dosage of caffeine.
Meanwhile, caffeine granules are far more strong than caffeine-containing liquids like coffee, thus they can be dangerous. Several companies selling the powder were cautioned by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2015 that their products constituted a significant or unjustified risk of disease or harm to customers.