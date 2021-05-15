Man Orders Mouthwash And Received Redmi Note10 Instead
Earlier this week, a man named Lokesh Daga from Mumbai had a very fortunate day when he ordered mouthwash from Amazon and instead of his own order, he received a smartphone. He went to his social media handle and tagged Amazon India in his tweet, he posted a screenshot of his order as well as a photo of the Redmi Note 10 he got in place of his original order.
Daga further tweeted with his order number asking for a return saying "Since mouthwash is a consumable product, returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app." He further added that on opening the package the displayed name was his but the invoice however was that of someone else. "I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person," read his tweet.
This tweet of Daga soon went viral over tweeter and several other tweets relating to it have surfaced over time, including several comical remarks. A few of such tweets are as follows:
A person with the name Ravinder Daudhria had tweeted in context of this incident regarding the a similar incident that had happened to someone who ordered a cream and received a bose speaker. He also termed it a publicity stunt by Amazon.
Daga also received praise for his noble willingness to return the phone instead of keeping it.