Man Vomits After Consuming Vitamin D

After a man in the UK was admitted to the hospital after consuming approximately 400 times the daily recommended amount of vitamin D, doctors warned that not only is it totally feasible, but it's also extremely dangerous. Although studies throughout the pandemic have suggested the advantages of adequate vitamin D levels, the truth is that "hypervitaminosis D," or vitamin D poisoning, is on the rise. It should also not be taken lightly.



In the most recent case report, the physicians describe a middle-aged man from the UK who was admitted to the hospital after visiting his doctor with repeated episodes of nausea, diarrhea, leg cramps, tinnitus, abdominal pain, and dry mouth.

By the time he was evaluated, his symptoms had been present for about three months, and he had dropped 28 pounds (12.7 kg). It's telling that the symptoms occurred around a month after the man started a rigorous vitamin regimen at the recommendation of a nutritional therapist. He had already battled tuberculosis, a buildup of fluid on the head, chronic sinusitis, bacterial meningitis, and an inner ear tumor. He was now looking for more treatment.

He began taking more than 20 over-the-counter vitamin supplements comprising a combination of strong molecules on the basis of the nutritional therapist's recommendations. He did quit taking the cocktail when his symptoms started, but they lingered.

The man's doctor ordered blood work, which indicated he had seven times the recommended level of vitamin D, hypercalcemia, which is a typical side effect of vitamin D abuse. He also had slightly elevated magnesium levels. The patient was hospitalized for eight days and received bisphosphonates, medications that lower blood calcium levels, along with IV fluids to flush out his system. His vitamin D levels were still elevated two months after leaving the hospital.

Meanwhile, Vitamin D toxicity is hardly common. The authors advise individuals to be aware of the symptoms, which are varied but are primarily brought on by an accumulation of too much calcium in the blood, as more people have started taking the supplement in recent years, particularly women and children. Drowsiness, nausea, constipation, peptic ulcers, high blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, inflammatory eye disease, joint stiffness, and kidney problems can all be symptoms.