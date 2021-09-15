Mexican Athelete Achieved Four Guinness World Record Titles

Dunia Camacho, athlete with a strong desire to succeed, had set four Guinness World Records. The four records include fastest short course 200 metres freestyle swim, fastest short course 800 metres freestyle swim, fastest long course 1500 m freestyle swim and fastest short course 1,500 metres freestyle swim.



She has already been swimming since she was eight years old and is an elevated athlete with Down Syndrome. Her commitment to excellence and discipline have lead her to numerous national and international victories.

She has earned more than 500 medals, the majority of them gold, since she began swimming at an early age. She has competed in championships in Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Canada, Colombia, and Venezuela, that she has helped elevate the reputation of Mexico by placing first.

She admires American swimming legend Michael Phelps, who perhaps she has had the pleasure of watching swim.Her mission is to raise awareness and support for disabled athletes.

Sheis an active member of several organisations, including the Sports Union For Athletes With Down Syndrome (Suds), Sportsdown Syndrome International Swimming Organisation (Dsiso), World Intellectual Impairment Sport (Virtus), and the Federación Mexicana De Deportistas Especiales, A.C. (Femede), reported Guinness World Record.

Meanwhile, she seeks to encourage the rest of the world by demonstrating that nothing is truly impossible and that boundaries only reside in the mind. Her drive and determination and enthusiasm for swimming is proof that dreams may come true if people do the hardwork as it is needed.