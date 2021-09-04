Minor Girl From Kerala Gave Birth To Premature Baby In The Toilet And Flushed It

In a toilet of a private hospital in Kochi, a minor girl who was reportedly raped and impregnated by a 20-year-old guy gave birth to a preterm baby. The terrified adolescent is also said to have flushed the baby and returned to the scan room for more tests.



According to a source, a 20-year-old adolescent is accused of rapping the young girl. The sexual assault resulted in the birth of a child.

On Wednesday, the girl visited at a private hospital along with her mother for a check-up and had significant discomfort and pain while waiting for the doctor. She went to the bathroom after that, while the baby was born prematurely. As a result, rather of reporting the occurrence, the teenage girl flushed the toilet and returned to the scanning room for further checkups and test. Furthermore, another patient, although, discovered the foetus in the toilet and notified the cops. The police hurried to the hospital to investigate and later discovered that the minor girl had drained the foetus.

When questioned, the girl admitted being pregnant after being impregnated by a male. She also agreed to give birth to a child in the toilet and then flushed it.

Police have filed a case against the Wayanad-based suspect after receiving a complaint from her mother. The girl also stated that after being raped by a 20-year-old guy, the girl became pregnant.