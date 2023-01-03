Mysterious Looking Creature From Deep Ocean With Transparent Body Goes Viral

We are all aware that the ocean is one of those wonders that has yet to be fully appreciated. A video of the creature, which appears to be a "hyperiid," has gone popular after being shared on social media. The transparent-appearing hyperiid is seen moving in a video posted on Twitter by a user, @Rainmaker1973 going by the handle "Massimo." All of its internal organs as well as its outside body are transparent.



Additionally, a caption was added with more information about it. The caption also read, "Cystisoma is a crustacean that lives between 600-1,000 m deep in the ocean. Its body is totally transparent: only its eyes are pigmented. This one has a brooding pouch full of orange eggs". This video has received numerous likes and comments since it was uploaded again two days ago, and it has received 12.3 million views. Here is the video, have a look on the amazing creature:

[read first: https://t.co/d4jiqKNbeb

[📹 Alejandro Damian-Serrano]

This creature's orange eggs are visible in the video. Meanwhile, the oddest fish from the depths were discovered earlier by a team of experts as they explored two brand-new marine parks, which perplexed them. A fish researcher named Yi-Kai Tea posted pictures of the flying fishes he had seen on Twitter. In the pictures, the fish can be seen using their wing-like fins to fly. He provided information about these flying fishes in addition to the stunning photographs of them.

