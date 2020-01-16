Netizens flood the Bookshop with orders worth £1,000. They post photos of empty store in gloomy tweet

A bookshop has shared the photos of its empty store in a gloomy tweet. This store has ended up receiving orders worth £1,000 after a noted author re-tweeted the post.

One can see many wonders over social media at times because it only takes one tweet to turn around a gloomy scenario into a merry one. Just like in a recent incident that happened at an independent bookshop is a testimony of the same thing.

In Hampshire, the Petersfield Bookshop is failed to sale a single rain on January 14 because of rains. But, now, it was flooded with orders worth £1,000 (over 92,000INR).

This huge turnaround happened because the bookstore, has shared the pictures of its empty aisles in a melancholic tweet, on social media and wrote:

"Tumbleweed...Not a single book sold today £0.00" We think think this maybe the first time ever...We know its miserable out but if you'd like to help us out please find our Abebooks offering below, all at 25% off at the moment."





The famous author has noticed this tweet, he was an old customer of this same store as well. So, he decided to re-tweeted this bookshop post with millions of his followers, and what followed was a pure delight for the store. Now orders are pouring in from across the globe.

Can we just say thank you @neilhimself this is not the day we thought we were going to have but it's been the best. People are kind and that's something to never forget

"What a night! We have been completely overwhelmed in a good way. We have 1,100 new followers. We have loads of online book orders. We have over 300 messages, many asking after books. We will answer all as soon as we can, please bear with us Thank you all so much!"

"Can we just say thank you @neilhimself this is not the day we thought we were going to have but it's been the best. People are kind and that's something to never forget. This is a small portion of the orders we received overnight and today as a result of the Gaiman bump," the tweet read.





John Westwood's family owns The Petersfield Bookshop, told Guardian:

"It blows me away. I don't understand social media because I'm old-fashioned, but when Rob (13-year-old employee with the store) called me and told me the figures, I was gobsmacked."