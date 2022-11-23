People Shocked After A Woman Graduated From Chinese University Takes Job In A Cemetery

To establish a better work-life balance and get away from office politics, a 22-year-old lady with the last name Tan accepted a job in a cemetery. The internet is in shock over the Chinese university graduate. She is tasked for greeting visitors, reselling tombs, and sweeping graves for the departed's kin.



Ms. Tan posted pictures and videos of her "calm" workplace. She posted the clips at last week on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, and they feature a mountaintop cemetery in the Chongqing municipality of western China. She demonstrated the setting in which a Gen Z grave keeper works.



According to the portal, Ms. Tan called her position "a life of early retirement." Her job provides her with downtime, a beautiful view, a setting devoid of office politics, and a lengthy commute.

Tan has a two-hour lunch break while working from 8.30 am to 5 pm six days a week. She receives a salary of roughly 4,000 yuan each month (Rs 45,766). However, social media users worried about Ms. Tan.

However, the average annual salary in Chongqing last year was 33,800 yuan, or around 2,800 yuan per month, according to government statistics. Given that cemeteries are typically regarded as bad and terrible places to work, many internet users were startled when Tan, a recent graduate, picked such a profession after seeing her video, which quickly became popular. Meanwhile, Tan retorted that it was also a natural career for her since she majored in burial and cemetery management in college.