Pogotyler From US Hold New Guinness World Record For Jumping Consecutively Over Five London Cabs

Tyler Phillips, as well as Pogotyler fom Florida, US, broke the record and holds new Guinness World Record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogostick by bouncing over five black London cabs.

The five electric London cabs were over 2 metres tall and 1.6 metres wide, making for difficult obstacles. Pro-pogoer Tyler, on the other hand, bounced above the five cabs and jumped the last one with a spectacular backflip.

The US pogo jumper put on a performance for the Guinness World Records crew on-site, jumping, executing backflips, and striking stunning positions in mid-air, in keeping with this year's GWR Day theme of super talents. Tyler stood out against the brilliant autumn sky, with the distinctive black cabs and scarlet structure of the Orbit in the background adding a sprinkle of unique, London flavour to an already spectacular endeavour.





Tyler is a member of the United States XPOGO Team and is recognised for his "crisp" pogo style. The 21-year-old has been skateboarding for more than ten years and is now a record-breaking star. He's also the most followed pogoer on TikTok, with 220.7K followers.

Attempting to mentally imagine a car and go above the mark proved more difficult than seeing the five cabs and snatching the record, which he nailed on the first try.

Tyler also stated that he plans to undertake other pogo-focused endeavours in the future, such as the highest jump on a pogo stick, implying that more certifications are on the way.

The day Guinness World Records became the best-selling copyright book of all time is commemorated on GWR Day. It grew into a global celebration of remarkable people and achievements over time. Tyler Phillips demonstrated preparedness, dexterity, and an excellent attitude by breaking a record that needed some super talents on the nineteenth annual GWR Day.

Tyler has smashed the record previously held by fellow XPogo member Dalton Smith by jumping over an astonishing five automobiles.

Dalton set a new record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick in 2019 when he leapt over four cars on the set of Live! with Kelly and Ryan in New York, USA. Tyler stepped up and took the challenge in Dalton's place after he fractured his ankle two weeks before the 2021 attempt.