Police Disclose The Phone Call Of A Man Seeking Assistance With 'Putrid' Chicken

'Nearly every single day, the emergency phone number in each country received hundreds of calls with weird requests and allegations. As a result, police departments launch public awareness efforts on the ground and on social media to encourage people to 'think before dialling.' Despite all efforts, some callers simply do not understand the term 'emergency.' Every country is in the same boat.



Consider this example from the United Kingdom. An audio clip of a 999 call from a guy who wanted help with a terrible odour in his refrigerator has been released by police. The Thames Valley Police said on Facebook that the man required assistance with a 'putrid' chicken he had purchased from a convenient outlet.

The man continues on to state that he had communicated with grocery executives and requested that a new chicken be sent over and the 'putrid' one be returned.

Here is the audio, have a look on the audio:









The 999 operator kindly informs the man that the situation is between him and the supermarket. The man, on the other hand, continues to seek assistance. Within a short span of time, the audio has been circulated in large number. On Facebook, it currently has over 22,000 views.

Whereas many people praised the police department for its "ThinkBeforeYouDial" campaign, others argued that they shouldn't have recorded the call of an old man.