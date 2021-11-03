Pumpkin Heavier Than A Small Car Holds A New Guinness World Record

A farmer from Italy has set a new Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin, with a specimen weighing in at 1,226 kg (2,702 lb 13.9 oz).



Stefano Cutrupi (Italy), who has been growing giant pumpkins in the commune of Radda in Chianti, Tuscany, since 2008, showed the monster squash on September 26, 2021, during the 10th edition of the Campionato della Zuccone pumpkin festival in Peccioli, near Pisa.

It was examined by representatives from the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth during this event, also known as "Lo Zuccone" for short, who confirmed that the quality of the fruit is excellent enough to enter for competition.

The pumpkin plant, which is a type of Atlantic giant, germinated in March after being grown from seed. Cutrupi had a sneaking suspicion that by late July, he would have a world record-breaking pumpkin on his hands.

However, nothing is assured in the world of raising large fruits and vegetables for competition. Anything can happen at any time, especially during the high-risk period following the harvest and transportation of the produce to the weigh-in ceremony.

Cutrupi took first, second, and third places in the Lo Zuccone competition, with two other entries weighing 978.99 kg (2,158 lb 4.8 oz) and 794.51 kg (1,751 lb 9.5 oz), respectively. This bountiful crop comes despite anticipated hard weather in Italy in 2021, including a projected European record high temperature of 48.8°C (119.8°F) in August in Sicily.

From germination through harvest, climate control is a vital aspect. It's a matter of heating, chilling, shading, misting, and watering-feeding when necessary to allow plants to express themselves to their full potential.

Cutrupi's massive gourd travelled to Ludwigsburg, Germany, two weeks after the Pecciolo competition to be shown in the European Giant Pumpkin Championship on October 10, 2021. Cutrupi would only know for sure if he had broken the record on the day of the competition, and the tension was palpable as he and the crowd awaited the official announcement.

Despite the fact that its bulk had decreased slightly (pumpkins lose mass after being picked due to water loss), its registered weight of 1,217.5 kg (2,684 lb 2 oz) was still more than enough to win first place there as well – and it was still ahead of the previous world record of 1,190.49 kg (2,624 lb 9.3 oz) set by Belgian grower Mathias Willemijns in 2016. Cutrupi stated when asked if he has any insider knowledge or recommendations for anyone hoping to grow the next record pumpkin. It's about pursuing the goal with method and perseverance, just as in any other field.

