Scientists Found Black-Naped Pheasant-Pigeon After 140 Years

According to news sources, researchers have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a rare bird that was last seen 140 years ago. The film of the bird was taken in Papua New Guinea's dense forest. As per the news source, the crew that found the footage searched for a month while also conducting interviews with locals and setting up camera traps.



In September, they finally had triumph. According to Edge of Existence, a global conservation effort, Fergusson Island in Papua New Guinea is the only place where the Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon is found.

The study group is a component of The Search for Lost Birds, a project that BirdLife International, Rewild, and American Bird Conservancy have joined forces to complete.

Its goal is to re-discover bird species that have not only not been sighted in more than ten years but also have not been officially declared extinct. It is reported that there are 150 such species.

Attempts to find the pigeon in 2019 were also made, however they were unsuccessful. Sources said that they were successful this time on Mount Kilkerran's western slope, the island's highest peak.

The bird was sighted in a region with sharp slopes and valleys, the locals told the research team. The team subsequently put up the cameras, and days before the expedition's finish, the bird was eventually photographed.