Shirt Wore By Diego Maradona Broke Two Guinness World Records

After being auctioned for £7,142,500, a classic football shirt worn by Argentinian legend Diego Maradona broke two Guinness World Records. Maradona wore the light blue Argentina outfit against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final which is a game that became legendary for the "Hand of God" event.

The two Guinness World records were including that the shirt is both the most expensive football shirt sold at auction as well as the most expensive sports memorabilia sold at auction.

Maradona leaped up for a header in the 51st minute of the match, however rather used his hand to assist the ball over England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. The goal was allowed despite the fact that all of the match officials were unaware of Maradona's use of the hand.

Maradona splashed past four players and goalkeeper Shilton only four minutes after his goal to capture the World Cup Goal of the Century, which FIFA named.Argentina went on to win the tournament, defeating England, Belgium, and West Germany along the way.

Diego Maradona's jersey from the1986 World Cup quarter-final against England was sold for $8.93 million. Maradona scored the famous 'Hand of God' goal in the match https://t.co/Gpjj0Gt1bd pic.twitter.com/MWkwpcE1aM — Reuters (@Reuters) May 5, 2022

Over 115,000 people watched the game in Mexico's Estadio Azteca.Maradona was awarded the Golden Ball and the accolade for the best player. Maradona had later quoted after the match that the goal was scored "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of god," reported Guinness World Records website.

Steve Hodge, a former England player who played in the 1986 match against Argentina, placed the shirt up for auction. Hodge got the shirt after the game when he traded clothes with Maradona, which is a typical occurrence among football players.

The shirt was most recently on exhibition at Manchester's National Football Museum, where it was anticipated to sell for £4 million.

Several Guinness World Records were held by "The Golden Boy." He made 91 appearances for Argentina's national team before becoming their head coach at the 2010 World Cup.