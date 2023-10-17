Shocking Video Emerges: Woman's Inappropriate Behavior Towards Rickshaw Puller Stuns Internet

A video that has been making the rounds on the internet is causing a significant stir. In this footage, a woman is seen engaging in inappropriate behavior with a rickshaw puller on a bustling road, and the contents of the video have left online users completely stunned. The incident is reported to have taken place in Delhi, and the video has been widely shared on social media platforms.



Initially, an anonymous user posted this video on Reddit, and it's apparent that it was recorded by individuals in a car. Shortly after its initial appearance, the video quickly went viral, leaving internet users both surprised and disturbed. The video captures the attention of viewers due to its shocking and inappropriate content.





Viral Video !

Delhi: Woman caught 'MOLESTING' RICKSHAW PULLER on road.



WOMAN inappropriately touching the MAN. She fearlessly continues to make her SEXUAL advances coz she knows no legal action will be taken against her, she won't be ARRESTED.#MaleRape pic.twitter.com/DdBFuZXCAp — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) October 16, 2023





The online community's reaction to this viral video has been quite intense. Many social media users have expressed their horror and disbelief at what they witnessed in the video. Some have pointed out the stark contrast in reactions that might occur if the genders were reversed, highlighting the potential legal consequences or even vigilantism that the male party might face.

This video has garnered an impressive nine hundred thousand views and has generated hundreds of comments from people expressing their shock and dismay. It serves as a striking example of the power of social media to disseminate shocking and thought-provoking content.

Interestingly, this incident is not an isolated one. Not long ago, a post by a woman regarding her boyfriend's harassment in the Delhi metro also went viral, leaving social media users in a state of utter disbelief. These incidents highlight the significance of social media as a platform for raising awareness and engaging in discussions about important societal issues.