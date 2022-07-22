Some Etiquettes Needs To Be Enforced In Public Transport

A new campaign aims to ensure proper behaviour on public transportation by outlining dos and don'ts through different passenger profiles. One of Europe's greatest and most dependable public transportation systems is considered to be in Prague. Both locals and visitors like using it as a convenient, affordable form of transportation.



However, there are a few things to keep in mind when using public transportation, and a new public service ad seeks to increase awareness of proper behaviour while using public transportation. Prague Integrated Transport (PID) is also disseminating humorous new infographics that illustrate some of the most annoying passenger habits in place of tiresome warnings on the dos and don'ts of using public transportation.



1. The tight squeezer

When a hand or a handbag suddenly slides through the metro doors as the announcer is announcing the next station and a deformed figure pushes into the train, everyone on board wonders if waiting wouldn't be a better alternative.

According to PID, such conduct not only endangers and annoys other passengers but also has the potential to interfere with metro operations. Because of this, the Prague metro etiquette campaign advises straphangers to wait calmly on the platform rather than rushing to approach the doors.

2. The door blocker

Another figure you encounter on the Prague metro is the so-called door guard or doorman, who blocks the entrances and exits rather than relocating and taking a seat, making it nearly impossible for passengers to board or exit a bus, metro, or tram.

This character was included as a result of user feedback even though it wasn't initially intended for the campaign. Many incensed commuters wrote to the Czech newspaper Subway to explain the reasons for some of the alleged metro threats or to suggest brand-new ones. One of the characters that readers most frequently asked for was the doorman.

3. The two-seat sitter

A two-seater who detests gazing out the window is a nuisance. The two-seater is currently receiving a lot of praise. Some people would prefer him to be female. It's unfortunate that in PID campaigns, only men play antagonistic roles. Let's avoid reinforcing prejudices.