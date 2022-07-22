Some Etiquettes Needs To Be Enforced In Public Transport
A new campaign aims to ensure proper behaviour on public transportation by outlining dos and don'ts through different passenger profiles. One of Europe's greatest and most dependable public transportation systems is considered to be in Prague. Both locals and visitors like using it as a convenient, affordable form of transportation.
However, there are a few things to keep in mind when using public transportation, and a new public service ad seeks to increase awareness of proper behaviour while using public transportation. Prague Integrated Transport (PID) is also disseminating humorous new infographics that illustrate some of the most annoying passenger habits in place of tiresome warnings on the dos and don'ts of using public transportation.