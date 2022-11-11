Speedcuber Breaks The Guinness World Record By Solving 6931 Cubes In 24 hours

George Scholey, a 20-year-old from the UK, holds the Guinness world record for finishing 6,931 rotating puzzle cubes in 24 hours. After completing his record this morning in honour of Guinness World Records Day, George was whisked away by GWR Editor-In-Chief Craig Glenday to receive his official record certificate.

The World Cube Association rates George as one of the top speedcubers in the world and the current UK cubing champion. This arduous record was no simple task, especially with his credentials and expertise.

George conducted his attempt while confined to a hotel room in London for the entire day, from 8 a.m. on November 9 to 8 a.m. today. He livestreamed his performance so devoted Rubik's cube enthusiasts could follow his progress.

Eric Limeback set the previous benchmark in 2013 with 5,800 cubes solved in an average of 14.89 seconds. George had to reduce the time it took to answer each puzzle in order to beat this record.

George's team reported that he was moving quickly, averaging an astounding 12 seconds per cube, and that within a few hours he would likely break the old record. In the first hour alone, George finished 327 rotating puzzles. Technology didn't help either; around midnight, a sudden pop-up on George's laptop that he was using to record in his solves put the final count at risk of being delayed. Additionally, all technological problems were fixed without endangering the endeavor.



With four hours left on the clock, George sped through 5,849 solves despite technical difficulties, mental obstacles, and exhaustion. Rather than using this as a chance to take a well-earned break, George kept going until the timer expired, accumulating more than 1,000 more solves. George was a little disappointed with the outcome, despite the fact that it appeared to put the record beyond question!

Following another astounding solve session for the most rotating puzzle cubes done on a skateboard, George broke yet another record. George had to beat a minimum of 300 solves to break this record, but he easily exceeded it and decided to keep going until he achieved a staggering 500 solves.

The champion, who is currently a student of English at Queen Mary University in Mile End, first became interested in cubing when he was about 13 years old, thanks to another pastime: magic tricks.

George initially requested two spinning puzzles from his father in order to master a trick involving a Rubik's cube. He began at the beginning, learning the four stages required to unravel a revolving puzzle. In order to fully master all the steps by the time he could solve a cube, he set himself the learning goal of trying his hand at one step every day. He took just two minutes to figure out how to solve his first Rubik's cube, and he subsequently worked on honing his techniques by practicing up to six hours a day.

Furthermore, the very first interest in magic tricks served as the impetus for a journey that led George to compete in national and international competitions and even set two world records.